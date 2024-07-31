Big Brother 26 live feed spoilers: Angela campaigns (day 16)

It has been a frustratingly quiet week at times within the Big Brother 26 house today, but we do at least have some good news! Someone is starting to campaign…

So far today, we have seen Angela do her part to try and stay in the game, pitching to Leah, Rubina, and Makensy that there are some things that she can bring to the table versus Lisa. She at least pitched herself as a value add to them, and someone they could align with. (We’re not sure anyone would actually trust her fully, but still.) She has done a little bit of talking today, and certainly more so than the person who is actually poised to be leaving the game in Lisa. (The funniest thing is hearing Lisa say at this point that she’s not altogether willing to talk game at the moment.)

Now, is there a chance that anything major is going to change between now and the end of the day? Well, Angela is unpredictable so you don’t want to rule anything out. This is where we get a little controversial though: It may be better if Angela goes versus Lisa, at least if you want to make the argument that she causes the live feeds to be blocked a little too often.

As for what else is happening so far today, it is largely quiet save for Kenney talking hypothetically about making moves if he wins Head of Household … but it also feels like there is a pretty good chance that he’s going to quit before then. Think about what we’ve had a chance to see from him already!

Honestly, at this point we just want the eviction show to be here, mostly because it does not feel as though a ton of people are eager to talk game leading up to it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Big Brother 26 right now, including more on the feeds

What do you most want to see moving into Big Brother 26 the rest of the day?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







