Evil season 5: Show EP on current revival possibilities

Is there any chance that a Evil season 5 could still happen, whether it be at Paramount+, Netflix, or somewhere else? Obviously, this is a really fun thing to think about … but that does not mean that we’re actually going to get it.

It does still remain baffling that we’re collectively in the position where the drama is canceled. It has performed extremely well, it is fiercely creative, and honestly it feels like you could easily do another two or three seasons without fail. What happened? Well, money happened — or, rather people not wanting to spend money at this particular time.

In speaking on the show’s future in a new TV Guide interview, executive producer Robert King tried to put a realistic spin on things — while still indicating that absolutely he would love nothing more than to keep things going.

There’s always hope. But the world has changed a lot financially, and I do think the show is probably hampered by the fact that it has four seasons. Usually, that’s a reason to want more. But because subscription is about gaining subscriptions, it just doesn’t feel like — as much love as there was for this year, and as much as it has increased the business for Paramount+, I do think they’re struggling financially. My guess is not, but Michelle [King] and I keep pushing. We’re becoming irritating the way we’re pushing.

Why not keep pushing? What’s the worst thing that is going to happen? While it does feel likely that the remaining four episodes will satisfy fans and offer up some closure, this is easily one of those shows that you can reboot at any point with a lot of unique stories in mind. It may also be one of the best shows that the Kings have ever made, and that’s saying something when you look back at the magnificence of The Good Wife.

What advice can we share?

It’s really quite simple: Convince your friends to check out the first season or two, especially on Netflix if they don’t have Paramount+ and don’t want to buy another service right away. From there, fingers crossed they get hooked and then come over to Paramount for season 4. That shows a message that there is a real, legitimate demand for more and that viewers are willing to put down the money for it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

