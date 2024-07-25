Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2 finale: Who won?

Tonight on Fox, you had the two-hour finale for Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars season 2. Given that there were a lot of contestants left, there was a pressing need to whittle things down and quickly!

Over the course of the first part of the finale, the field was whittled down to the final three people — the most surprising one in the pack was probably Roman, and we say that largely due to the fact that he was only 21 years old. It is mad impressive that he is still there, but a big part of the reason why is due mostly to the fact that he took chances and was ambitious. That’s what Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump were clearly looking for when it comes to all three of their finalists (which also included Jess and Ali).

We will admit from the get-go that one of the most puzzling parts of the show’s premise is this: Are the winners being chosen by the value of their product, their success in the competition, or a little bit of both? All three of the finalists got some help for the final challenge, which they certainly were going to need to pull off their vision. For most of the season, we saw them having to find a way to pitch and support the products of others. Within the finale, the tables turned and they had their own chance for the spotlight.

Team-wise, Ali was the only member of Gordon’s team left … not that this really matters. We will say that of the group she had the most appealing product to us, but that’s largely because Asian fusion sauces feel like a really unique thing and something that could spice up a ton of different dishes.

So, who actually won at the end of all this?

After multiple presentations and a lot of drawn-out drama, Lisa and Gordon eventually made it on-stage and welcomed the final three. Because the finale got off to a late start on the East Coast and Central Time Zones, all of this felt even slower than it would otherwise be.

In the end, the winner was … Jess! It is pretty hard to be mad about this. Her Whiny Baby brand actually got a good bit of airtime throughout the season, and she performed better than anyone in most of the challenges. Massive congratulations to her!

