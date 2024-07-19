NBC picks up Suits: LA spin-off to series starring Stephen Amell

After months’ worth of speculation, it is now official that a Suits: LA spin-off show is 100% coming to NBC. Commence your rejoicing!

According to a report from Deadline, the spin-off from creator Aaron Korsh will be a part of the network’s upcoming plans alongside another new series titled Grosse Point Garden Society. With that being said, it does still remain to be seen if either of these shows will air during the 2024-25 TV season.

For a few more details now on Suits: LA, check out the description below:

The series is centered on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who has reinvented himself by representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.

Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both him and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago slowly unravel, leading Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

How is this going to be tied to the original show?

Well, the simple answer is that it is set within the same universe. Nobody from the OG series (which became a streaming sensation) has been confirmed to appear. At the same time the door is open for original cast members at some point. Our sentiment is that the show will work to establish its own tone and style before leaning too hard into the likes of Mike or Harvey. We feel cautiously optimistic that there will be ways to include them. (Other than Meghan Markle for obvious reasons, we’re crossing our fingers that almost every original cast member will turn up at some point.)

Are you excited to eventually watch Suits: LA at some point down the road?

Do you think it can live up to the original? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







