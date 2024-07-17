The Acolyte season 1 ending explained: The big Yoda cameo

There have been questions throughout The Acolyte season 1 all about how much it would tie into the rest of the greater Star Wars universe. After all, it is set so long before a lot of other events mentioned in the live-action stories.

Yet, close to the end of the episode, a very familiar character in the form of Yoda turned up — and commence your celebrations accordingly. Yoda is back! Or, at the very least, he could have a larger role within another season coming up.

Now, let’s just take a moment here to consider the circumstances. Basically, Sol became the fall man for everything that transpired throughout the series. He was an easy person to blame given his demise and with that, everyone else could move forward. Like with many other institutions, the Jedi is certainly not immune to any major cover-ups. That much is clear. Yoda’s appearance at the end was to receive insight on what happened amongst the Jedi, as he was already a pretty formidable warrior at this time. It’s another reminder of the long lives that his people live.

The craziest thing about this finale is that Yoda has to be considered just one of MANY highlights, given that Mae lost her memories, it was Osha who actually killed Sol, and Osha is now going to train under Qimir. This is a series that really told a complicated story that blurred the lines of good versus bad in a particularly profound way, and we tend to think there are plenty of people who would love to see where some of these characters go from here.

The one thing we can say with a lot of confidence for now is this: If we get a season 2 of The Acolyte, you almost have to include Yoda at the very start. If you do not, what are we even doing here?

Related – Is The Acolyte season 2 going to happen? The latest

What did you think about the events of The Acolyte season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







