DI Ray season 2 episode 6 spoilers: The big finale

Next week on PBS, you are going to have a chance to see DI Ray season 2 episode 6 — otherwise known as the big finale. What’s going to happen here?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that Rachita could be facing one of the biggest challenges of her entire career. It is one where she has to focus some of her attention inward in her attempts to root out corruption. It is something she may consider to be an extremely valuable plan but at the same time, it is also one where there is not a great deal of clarity. How is she going to be able to pull this off? She may have help, but it may not be enough when there is pretty severe opposition to what she is trying to do.

Below, you can check out the full DI Ray season 2 episode 6 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Following the discovery of the missing gun, D.I. Ray’s lens turns back to the Chapman family. Suzie takes drastic action, and D.I. Ray and Clive enact their risky plan to expose corruption in the highest ranks of the force.

In general, this could be the most intense episode of the series we’ve seen so far, and also one that reminds you a little bit of Line of Duty.

Now, let’s hope that there is a chance for the show to eventually set the stage for a third season that is even more epic, largely due to the fact that it feels like there is so much more story that needs to be told. There is an opportunity here to continue to put together a story with some epic twists and turns, and also some new faces. When you are someone like Rachita, you probably realize here that your work is never truly done.

