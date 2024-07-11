Evil season 4 episode 8: What is Sheryl’s motive?

Coming out of Evil season 4 episode 8 on Paramount+ this week, it makes sense to have all sorts of questions. How can you not? One of the biggest is of course tied to what is going on with Sheryl, who decided to run the risk of having Timothy baptized without Leland knowing.

Was she successful? Absolutely, and she took photographic evidence to then send back to Michael Emerson’s character after the fact. Of course, we totally think that there’s a chance that you will see some other big moments coming up now that Leland has tried to counter that with a big Satanic ritual of his own.

Just in case you are wondering why Sheryl did everything that she did, there are multiple components to it. A part of it may be her wanting to find some measure of forgiveness with Kristen. However, another part may be centered around just trying to stop Leland from executing his plans. For more, here is what Christine Lahti had to say on the subject to TV Insider:

“All she really wants is that proof of baptism, that picture that she gets taken. If she can prove to Leland that she had Timothy baptized, all bets are off and Leland will be devastated, and no longer will Leland believe that Timothy could be the Antichrist. So it not only saves Timothy’s life and gives the possibility of love in this little child’s life and maybe Kristen actually adopting him, but it destroys Leland’s hopes of rising in the Satanic world because Leland had his bets on this Antichrist and he thinks that’s going to give him a lot of power in this world, but I think once I do this, this is going to destroy his career, his ambition and his credibility.”

Of course, earning Kristen’s forgiveness may still be pretty tough. However, destroying Leland? She may be on the road to something here. He’s going to be desperate and while this could be a good thing, it also has its fair share of shortcomings, as well…

What do you think the endgame is going to be after Evil season 4 episode 8?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

