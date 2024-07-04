The Fourth in America 2024 start time, lineup of performers on CNN

Tonight starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to have a chance to see the 2024 edition of The Fourth in America on CNN. With that, what can you expect?

First and foremost, you can expect to see massive fireworks shows all over the country! Similar to what the cable network does on New Year’s Eve, there is going to be a pretty comprehensive list of locations highlighted. Also, you are going to see a number of different performers that span genres and generations.

To learn a little bit more about what’s ahead, just check out a portion of the press release below…

CNN’s “The Fourth in America”, a must-see musical experience featuring star-studded performances and live firework shows from across the country, will celebrate the 248th anniversary of the United States’ independence from 7pm ET to 1am ET. The special will be hosted by CNN Anchor and Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash and CNN Anchor Boris Sanchez from Washington DC along with CNN Anchor and correspondent Victor Blackwell and CNN Anchor and Senior National Correspondent Sara Sidner from San Diego.

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” will feature musical performances from Kesha, Bebe Rexha, The Kid LAROI, The Killers, The Goo Goo Dolls, Kane Brown, T-Pain, Bleachers, Keith Urban, Ashanti, REO Speedwagon, Chris Young, Yellowcard, Ben Platt, Boys Like Girls, and En Vogue. The special will also include an ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band.

What else is on the air tonight?

Well, remember that this is just one of many specials that will be taking place across July 4. You are also going to have a chance to see A Capitol Fourth over on PBS alongside the annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC. These have all become somewhat of a tradition, so we’re not shocked at all to see this remain the case now — and it is unlikely to change moving forward.

What do you want to see across the 2024 edition of The Fourth in America?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

