Is NCIS new tonight on CBS, July 1, 2024?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be diving more into cases and the personal lives of some of these agents?

The things that we mentioned above are the absolute cornerstones of this show, and there is no denying that. In the broader sense, there is also one other big question you have to think about here when it comes to the long-term future: Is Jessica Knight coming back? Katrina Law’s future on the show has not been confirmed but at the same time, we remain hopeful. After all, if the actress was leaving the show, wouldn’t you just announce that already?

For now, the bad news is rather simple in that there is no new NCIS on the air, and there will not be one for a rather long time moving forward. Yet, here is the good news: We’re entering a month where we are going to get news on production and more! The hope is that at some point in July, you will actually have a chance to see the cast and crew back. Typically the premiere does not air until either September or October, but it is valuable that the show does manage to at least a considerable chunk of stories in advance. All things considered, why wouldn’t they want that?

Now, we hope that there is going to be a chance moving forward to get some news about not just Knight, but if there are any major guest stars coming on board. There has been talk about the flagship show being used as a springboard to promote the Tony – Ziva spin-off and yet, nothing has been confirmed there as of yet. The is also the NCIS: Origins prequel, but in the end, that is a much harder thing to cross-promote since they are in different timelines. Also, don’t you need Mark Harmon to appear on the flagship to make this more bankable?

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







