Guilt season 3 episode 4 spoilers: The series finale

As you prepare to see Guilt season 3 episode 4 next week on PBS, just prepare to be a little bit reflective. The series finale is ahead!

The first thing that we really should say here is that it’s hard to say goodbye to this dark, at-times comedic series that looks and feels different in all the right ways from what else is out there. This is one of those shows where you check it out, enjoy it, and wonder how more people are not aware of it — especially stateside! This honestly feels like one of those series that is going to actually grow in popularity once it is done, as strange of an idea as that is.

Below, you can check out the full Guilt season 3 episode 4 synopsis with a few more details on what lies ahead:

Max and Jake have a plan for final victory, but so does everyone else. Maggie’s enemies close in, and Sturrock’s bank sale is in danger.

The one thing that we would say in general is that this final episode is going to bring about a glorious amount of chaos, one where there is a wide array of danger and characters could experience some twists and turns that are fairly hard to anticipate far in advance. Isn’t that what you want?

On the other side of this show…

Well, let’s just go ahead and make our expectations pretty simple: We just want to continue to see PBS work in order to acquire more shows like this, as we tend to think that it will continue to show American audiences everything that British television can be. This is one of those series that is perfect when it comes to audiences being kept completely on edge, and wondering just what they are going to be hit with around more or less every turn.

What do you most want to see moving into Guilt season 3 episode 4 on PBS?

How do you think the show is going to conclude? Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other great updates on the way.

