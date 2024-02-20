Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7: Truth about Kira Scott

We had a feeling entering Death and Other Details season 1 episode 7 that there would be a huge reveal on Kira Scott. There had to be, right?

After all, consider this: A significant chunk of the entire episode was set in the past as Imogene stepped straight into Rufus’ shoes in order to get answers on a number of valuable questions. First and foremost here, of course, was the status of Imogene’s mother and what happened to her.

Did we learn who killed Kira? Not exactly, but there was still a lot of valuable information in here. Take, for starters, her figuring out the truth about some of what was going on within Collier Mills and the dangerous practices that they had. She was ready to even do something about it with the help of a key witness — one who turned out to be none other than Celia Chun!

Why didn’t Imogene remember seeing her face? It is largely because her mother begged her to forget ever seeing her, likely afraid of the danger it could some day put her in. Given how the two met, it is conceivably possible that she or Celia was followed on that fateful day; or, that someone within the Collier family actually hired Viktor Sams to commit murder or have someone do it on his behest. (Even that is weird, though — why would Sams want to help a rich person?)

What this episode did that was so important is that, first and foremost, it gave Imogene someone new she can speak to about the past. Also, it reestablished at least some measure of communication between her and Rufus. Is he still a fraud? Sure, but perhaps a useful one who at least has some skills.

