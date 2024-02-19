The Equalizer season 4 premiere: Is Michelle dead?

Through much of the buildup to The Equalizer season 4, we were incredibly curious to learn more about Michelle. This was a woman with significant ties to Robyn’s past, but at the same time also one who had revenge on her mind. She nearly killed McCall’s entire team with that fire!

In the end, the good news following the premiere episode is that Queen Latifah’s character and her whole team are okay. Robyn still even continued to believe that there was good in Michelle after all that she did, mostly because her anger was the byproduct of corruption and pure negligence by people in power. It’s why she didn’t want to kill her, and why she had hoped that there could still be some sort of peaceful resolution.

In the end, though, that just wasn’t the case — Michelle was too far gone, and all of this set up a showdown close to the end. It is one where Robyn did turn out to be the victor, and on the other side, she actually had a chance to breathe easy and relax for a while … though we think both she and most of the viewership out there knew that this was temporary. We knew that something crazy was bound to happen at some point.

As for Michelle, she did survive the events of the episode, and there is still that hope that she could be eventually rehabilitated. We do anticipate that there’s a chance things could still fall apart, and it wouldn’t be some big shock if she does turn up a little bit later this season. After all, that whole idea of her being rehabilitated was cut off slightly by her escape!

As for some other updates…

It turns out that Dante is able to keep his job! When he went into his meeting close to the end of the episode, he thought he was getting canned; instead, he is reinstated and once more, he has back his badge.

