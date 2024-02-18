Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 4: The locker room

As you prepare to see Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 4 on HBO next week, what more can we say about it now?

Well, for starters, the thing that does intrigue us the most right now is the chance to mostly just see yet another person ticked off by some of Larry’s antics. This is almost the thesis statement of the show in a lot of ways and yet, it never gets old. There is always still some new way that all of this can happen, and there is entertainment that can be mined from it.

Below, you can see the full Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 episode 4 synopsis if you want some other insight all about what else is coming:

Larry finds himself in Takahashi’s crosshairs after a note is found in the men’s locker room. Tensions mount when Larry and Irma’s couple’s counselor crosses a professional line.

Even with this being the final season of the show, we also do not get the sense that Larry David is trying to say something that is new or altogether profound. Instead, his objective here seems to mostly just be finding new ways to get everyone laughing and to hand over a little bit of the nostalgia that the show has been known to bring for quite a long time. This is 100% one of TV’s last great comedy institutions, and you better believe that we are not going to start singing its praises anytime soon. We would be foolish to even consider that.

Of course, this is where we also come in and say that we hope the show is able to keep its current momentum going for the next several weeks. We know that the bulk of seasons of this show do have their occasional misses, but we’ve been rather lucky that we have not seen any here so far.

