AGT: Fantasy League season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at NBC?

Following the season 1 finale tonight on NBC, are we going to have a chance to see an AGT: Fantasy League season 2? It goes without saying that we want it.

As for whether or not we’re going to get that, let’s just say that this is a completely different story. The network has yet to say a whole lot regarding the next batch of episodes and yet, we are cautiously optimistic.

One of the reasons we think that NBC wanted to greenlight AGT: Fantasy League in the first place is that its premise is a bit more nebulous than some of the other spin-offs they have done over the years. It may be a little bit easier for them to bring a wide array of acts back, whether it be from this season, past versions of America’s Got Talent, or some of the international versions that are out there.

If there is one simple thing that they may need to work out, it is this: Trying to ensure that they come up with something at least close to equal to what we got for season 1. This is what they have struggled with in regards to spin-offs in the past, as you need real headliners in order to sell this sort of show. Ratings-wise, AGT: Fantasy League is not necessarily setting the world on fire, but it has also averaged a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and almost 4 million live viewers. When you think about all this, the show’s YouTube revenue, and the relatively inexpensive way that this show is shot (not live, and recorded within a show window of time), it could be an easy choice to bring it back for more. It serves as a great midseason entry while NBC is waiting to bring The Voice back on the air.

In the end, even if this format does not return, we still expect something else within the greater AGT universe. It would be silly not to anticipate this on some level.

