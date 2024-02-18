Death and Other Details season 1 finale to be two-episode event

We know that the Death and Other Details season 1 finale on Hulu is going to be one for the ages, and for good reason. There are so many questions that we need answered, with the biggest one being the identity of Viktor Sams. Who are they, and what is it that they actually want? There are also still questions about what happened to Imogene’s mother, and our hope is that we’re going to have a chance to get at least some info on that moving into episode 7 within the next 48 hours.

In looking more towards the finale, let’s just say that Hulu is going to be making into an event of particularly great significance.

Thanks to the schedule that is out there via Hulu, both episode 9 and episode 10 (a.k.a. the finale) are slated to turn up on Tuesday, March 5. This means that the show really wants to generate a lot of chatter about the final episodes at the same time, and the hope here is that there is going to be a chance for viewership and interest to build as we get closer to them arriving.

We know that there are some people out there who probably would have liked to get all of these episodes at once and yet personally, we are glad that the streaming service did not do that. What would this have accomplished? Honestly, the entire season would have been over in a blink and a lot of people would not have had a real opportunity to discover it. In a lot of ways, that would have been a real shame. We are, after all, still hoping for a season 2, even if not all that much is guaranteed there.

