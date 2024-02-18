Fire Country season 2: Show exec on potential spin-offs

As so many people out there may be aware, Fire Country season 2 may soon not be the only part of the greater universe! There are some plans to expand things outward here, potentially with a spin-off that is going to feature Morena Baccarin front and center as a Sheriff in Edgewater. This is not something that has the official green light as of yet, but her character should be planted in at least one story moving forward.

At this point, we’re not even at a spot in which the show’s producers are willing to speak at length about any future projects — instead, they are talking more through the lens of what a successful franchise really needs. In speaking on this further in a new interview with Variety, here is what executive producer Tony Phelan had to say:

“Because people respond to this small town and the people who are there, there are more stories to tell. We’ll have to play it by year. I don’t feel like we would ever want to capitalize on the show if we weren’t fully committed to the idea behind it. You have to know that there are enough stories to fill 22 episodes in a season to build out that franchise. Also, you want to create a world in which these characters can interact with each other, but they’re not totally isolated in their little bubble.”

This is a part of what makes the Fire Country universe different from the franchises created by Dick Wolf or the NCIS brand. Here, you have a pretty small community compared to a New York or Chicago and by virtue of that, the stakes and the scale are a little bit different. Characters are going to run into each other a little bit more often. Everything just has to feel right.

With Blue Bloods and potentially SWAT ending soon, we do think that this spin-off will see the light of day. Hopefully, even more information will start to come to the surface soon.

