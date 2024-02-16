Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2, February 16

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We don’t think that this is going to be some huge surprise, but we’re ready for the show to be back!

Luckily, this is where we can actually share the rather-great news that in a matter of time, it will be back for more! Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast are going to get back to doing what they do best at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, albeit with a storyline that will bring its fair share of trials and tribulations to the table. Remember that Bode sacrificed himself to stay behind bars in order to help Freddy — six months will have passed since that point and by virtue of that, we’re at a spot now where a lot has changed. He’s cut more people off, and does he even want help at this point?

Now, in the event you want something more to better set the stage, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“Something’s Coming” – Bode is back in prison where he receives some shocking news. Meanwhile, the station 42 crew responds to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to its core, on the second season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this episode, we 100% don’t think that we’re about to have all of the answers! However, at the same time, we’re also going to have at least a slightly better sense of where things are going to be heading moving forward. This is not a super-long season due to the industry strikes and by virtue of that, everything will be moving pretty darn fast.

