Fire Country season 2 premiere video: Where Gabriela, Bode stand

We know that for a good while now, there have been questions aplenty about Bode and Gabriela on Fire Country season 2. Clearly, the two had deep feelings for each other at the end of season 1, but when Bode told her to forget about him as he lied to get Freddy out of prison, it felt like it could all be coming to an end. Gabriela insisted that she didn’t believe what he was saying, and she was going to continue to fight for him.

So moving into Friday’s premiere episode, where do things stand now? Well, let’s just say that Gabriela did everything she could to try and be there for him but eventually, she reached a breaking point like everyone eventually does.

If you head over to TVLine, you can see a sneak peek from the premiere that reveals (following some time in the pool) that Gabriela wrote Max Thieriot’s character letters for a good while, and even tried to visit him in prison. However, he never responded and he refused to see her. Eventually the pain got to be too much for her and she had to move forward — which leads to her wondering why Jake is even approaching her to talk about Bode now. Why should she be dragged back into it if nothing has changed, and she is doing her best to move on?

We do not necessarily think that Bode and Gabriela are necessarily over despite all of this, but we also tend to think it will take a Herculean effort to win her back on his part. He may have been thinking that pushing her away was the best thing to actually help her, but that doesn’t mean that it was. Instead, he just caused more suffering for the two of them, especially since we really think she would have understood what he did for Freddy.

Now, we just have to wait and see exactly what the future holds…

