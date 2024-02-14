Fire Country season 2 spoilers: Max Thieriot on big cliffhangers

We have not even arrived to the Fire Country season 2 premiere on CBS and yet, here we are discussing cliffhangers!

In a lot of ways, you can argue that it is inevitable with a show like this that there will always be jaw-droppers and shock endings. It is about a job that inherently brings with it a certain amount of danger. Meanwhile, at the same time it is also a show where you see almost constant change. With this season being significantly shorter than the first one due to the strikes, there are some things that are going to be different about it. In some ways, though, it could be even more exciting since a lot of story will have to play out in a tiny amount of time!

For some other insight all about this, just see what star and executive producer Max Thieriot had to say to TV Insider:

There’s a lot packed into 10 episodes, which is really exciting. I think visually from an action standpoint, from a cinematic standpoint, there’s a lot of really exciting big cool things that we’re doing. But then emotionally for all these characters, we have a really phenomenal journey for each from where we start them, which will be shocking, and then where we finish each character is going to be really rewarding and just a really exciting journey for people to watch.

It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t have plenty of reveals and card turns and dramatic characters or action beat hooks in episodes. There’s going to be cliffhangers and, not in the same way as this season, we’re going to leave you wanting more and wanting to know what happens after the last episode. … I just know from the last hearing of the pitch for the rest of the arc this season, I finished and sat back and was like, “Whoa, this is going to be great. This is going to be really cool.”

We do tend to think that there will be tension both for Bode behind bars and with the people he loves outside of it. Of course, we want him to eventually find his freedom — but how can we say that anything is guaranteed for him? We do want to believe at least that there is some optimism in this story, even if there are inevitable bumps in the road along the way.

