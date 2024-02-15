Community movie: A new update via Alison Brie

What more can we said today in regards to the upcoming Community movie? It is interesting in that we’ve heard about it for so long and yet, there are only a handful of actual details out there.

For now, here is what we can say — the project is themed around a college reunion, and the plan is at least for a lot of the cast to be present in some form … at least those whose characters are still alive. (We don’t have to spell that out further, right?) We know that the hope is for filming to happen this summer, but the big challenge for now remains making sure everyone can work on it at the same time:

Speaking recently to The Wrap, Alison Brie admitted that she didn’t know too much about the story, but hoped that Annie still has a crush on Jeff because she enjoyed doing those scenes with Joel McHale. She also stated the following about planning things out:

“I know that we’re just trying to coordinate each other’s schedules. I don’t really know much at all about the storyline, but I will be happy to see the gang get back together.”

In the end, our main concern is that this ends up being an Arrested Development season 4 situation where a lot of the cast are in the project, but not often at the same time. Fingers crossed that everyone is roughly available at the same time! The real charm of this show much of the time is, of course, the scenes of the study group all together. It’s a huge part of what makes Community as a show so unique and different from a lot of other ones out there that don’t have that unifying construct … or the willingness to get super-weird and engage in multiple paintball-themed episodes.

