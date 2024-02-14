Halo season 2 episode 3 trailer: Why does John fight?

As you prepare yourselves to see Halo season 2 episode 3 tomorrow on Paramount+, why not take a much larger look ahead? The streaming service has just released a new preview for what’s coming not just moving into the next installment, but the rest of the season.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a lot of what we’re talking about here, and then also what the primary focus of the season appears to be: Action. We are setting the stage for some pretty brutal wars and with that, also some really important questions. Take, for example, whether or not John can figure out who he really is. What is he fighting for? Is it because he believes in this greater purpose as Master Chief? Or, is it because it is all that he knows how to do?

There are at least a few Easter eggs from the game buried in here — will that be enough to satisfy those who were disappointed in the first season? That’s a subject for debate, but also a hard one to really figure out since we are so early in. We do think that this season so far has put in a good bit of effort, but this trailer is selling us so much on the fighting, it is hard to really see anything underneath.

At the end of the day here, we are pretty confident that with Paramount’s budget, Halo will look like a thing of beauty. They just have to figure out now if there is a way that they can bring some substance underneath of that. There are great actors especially working on this season, so you have at least one part of what you need. Now, we just wait on the payoff.

