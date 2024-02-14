Death and Other Details season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The blackout

As we get closer to the end of Death and Other Details season 1 on Hulu, one thing is abundantly clear: Things will get crazier. Based on the early information we’ve got on episode 8 airing a week from Monday night, there could be even more shockers left and right.

Also, it does seem as though the series is not going to make you wait until the finale to get answers to one big question: Who murdered Imogene’s mother. This information could give the character some closure … but it also may not spell out everything entirely.

For a few more details now, just go ahead and check out the Death and Other Details season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Blackout. Three dead bodies. Everyone’s terrified. The secrets unravel like Christmas presents. And Imogene confronts her mother’s killer.

An important thing to remember at this point is honestly quite simple: While Viktor Sams was clearly involved in the death of Imogene’s mom, he may not have done the deed himself. Just like with Winnie, it seems as though his primary MO is doing whatever he can in order to ensure that someone else actually committed the crime. This mystery may still be left over until the very end of the season.

Are we even going to get resolution on Sams in the finale?

Personally, we tend to think so and if we do get a season 2 down the road, it could be an entirely new case. (We’d love more of this show but honestly, it is really hard to gauge the odds of it.) For now, we would just advise you to enjoy the rest of this season and we will wait and see what the future holds later.

What do you most want to see moving into Death and Other Details season 1 episode 8?

