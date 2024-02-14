Power Book IV: Force season 3 filming starts soon!

There’s a good chance you know this already, but a Power Book IV: Force season 3 is coming to Starz! At this point, we are mostly just in a spot where we are waiting around in order to see it. There are several things that need to happen in order for us to make it to that point, but a major metaphorical box is about to be checked off.

In a post on Twitter, star Joseph Sikora revealed recently that filming for the next batch of episodes is going to be kicking off next week — even earlier than we expected! This could be a way to make it possible, at least in theory, for the show to come back at some point this fall. Remember that the latest season of Raising Kanan just wrapped, and we are hoping that we are going to be seeing Power Book II: Ghost arrive in either late spring or early summer.

As for what’s coming in season 3, aren’t there a couple of elements that you’d consider to be top stories? Obviously, you have that big cliffhanger at the moment tied to what happened to Mireya, and that’s something we imagine that Tommy Egan is going to jump on rather quickly within the next batch of episodes. Beyond just that, there is also the question all about what is happening when it comes to Claudia Flynn. It appears as though she was killed at the end of the second season, but was that really the case. We certainly think that Tommy proved that she is far from “untouchable” like she claimed, but this doesn’t mean that she’s gone.

For now, let’s just hope that there are a wide array of interesting twists and turns ahead … we still have plenty of confidence in this show after the excellent season 2.

