Fire Country season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Heartbreak ahead

We don’t exactly think it will be some jaw-dropping surprise that Fire Country season 2 will have emotional moments. The first season ended with Bode being locked up for something he did not even do! This is just a show where a lot of tough things happen to characters, and that will continue to be a central narrative within the first three episodes.

Want more evidence? Then just check out the synopsis for episode 3, which is airing on March 1:

“See You Next Apocalypse” – When a family refuses to evacuate their property during a massive wildfire that is escalating quickly, Jake is faced with a heartbreaking decision, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What’s going on with Bode? We do think it is intentional that CBS is not saying a lot about him beyond his story in the premiere — in the end, we tend to think that a lot of this is just tied to the idea that there is another big twist coming for him behind bars. There’s a chance that he will stay there for the rest of the season, but don’t we want to also see him fighting fires? We do think that there’s a lot of balancing out that is going to be done with his story in particular, but in the early going, he may not even want to be back with one of the crews in fear of him sinking into some emotional pit.

We do think that Max Thieriot’s character is going to regret the choice that he made? Not, but at the same time, it may still prove to be rather difficult for him at times.

