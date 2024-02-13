Grey’s Anatomy season 20: Is another spin-off possible?

As we get ourselves prepared to see a Grey’s Anatomy season 20 on ABC this fall, is there a chance for it to spawn yet another spin-off? This is a series that has already made it through the during of Private Practice, and this spring we are going to see the end of Station 19 play out.

The fact that the medical drama has outlasted two of its offshoots is pretty remarkable but, at the same time, all of this does make us wonder how eager ABC would be to order a third. Would there still be enthusiasm around it? We suppose that it could work with maybe a few characters who have previously departed, but it is also hard to say how much enthusiasm there would be from any of them to reprise their roles.

Speaking to Deadline recently, though, ABC boss Craig Erwich noted that there could still be interest in another spin-off, depending of course on the idea:

We’re always open to new and different iterations on any of our most key franchises and our most realized shows, which Grey’s is one of them.

Unfortunately, Erwich did not give too comprehensive an answer when asked about the end of Station 19:

Well, every show has its own journey so to speak. In the case of Station 19, it was time to bring that story to an end. I love Station 19, and I think what’s amazing about Station 19 is that it was yes, a spinoff of Grey’s. But it really became its own show that stood on its own creatively and was fully realized and unique unto itself, and we’ve been very proud to have it on the air. I’m proud to be in business with Shonda [Rhimes] on that show.

Our sentiment remains the same here: We tend to think that station 19 is ending because it is at the point in its run where things start to get more expensive, and ABC (like many other networks) is in a cost-cutting mode. It is not as much about its ratings (which have been solid) as it is a potential effort to save money.

