Is Omar Epps leaving Raising Kanan, & is Malcolm Howard dead?

Is Omar Epps leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan following the events of the season 3 finale, and is Malcolm Howard dead?

Given the way in which this absolutely bonkers final episode went, we almost could have anticipated almost anything happening in the end. Take, for example, the idea that Raq used Howard in order to meet up with Ronnie and his people, mostly as a way to bring back Kanan — who made it clear that he didn’t want to go. Or, at least that’s how things went here at first. In the end, Kanan once again realized more than he let on, and he is responsible for the death of Ronnie. Meanwhile, Raq then was the one to took out Howard. Kanan was stunned, but he took off with both Raq and Howard. This concludes an absolutely berserk series of events.

In the end, Howard entered the conclusion of this finale without his job, and very much a different person than he was going into the season. Everything with Burke’s death spiraled, and a number of the big mistakes he made over time eventually caught up with him. In the end, though, we do tend to think that Raq viewed him as a liability for a handful of reasons, and that is without even accounting for the lengthy history that the two of them shared.

We will admit that given Epps’ star power heading into the series, we never imagined that he would necessarily be around forever. Also, you can argue that Raq killing him is yet another reminder of why Kanan views the willingness to kill someone you care about as a key part of his methodology later on in life. It’s why he does a number of things that he does.

Ironically, Howard’s death was not even the most shocking events of the final minutes — it was who turned up after the fact. (Because of that, maybe there’s always a chance that Howard could still be alive … even if the idea seems crazy.)

Related – Be sure to get more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan, including when a season 4 could premiere

What did you think about the events of the Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 finale, including Howard’s death?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







