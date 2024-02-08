On the Roam season 2: Is it renewed? Premiere date talk

Following the finale today on Max, can you expect a season 2 for On the Roam starring Jason Momoa? Or, have we already reached the end?

At this point in the streaming TV era, we certainly think that a lot of the questions are understandable. There are so many series that have been canceled over the past few years for a wide array of different reasons, and it is certainly is understandable to think that something similar could be happening here.

Luckily, that is not the case today! According to a report from Deadline earlier this week, the unscripted series — which features the Aquaman star traveling the world and meeting people who are masters in their craft — will be back for more episodes. Here is what Momoa himself had to say in a statement:

“It’s an absolute honor to work with Warner Bros. Discovery and Max on another season of On The Roam; it’s a dream come true! … I put my heart and soul into this show, and I am thrilled to dive back into the untamed beauty of On The Roam for another season – it will be an extraordinary adventure!”

When can you expect to see more episodes?

The good thing about a show like On the Roam is that it doesn’t have some insane post-production window and as a result of that, it is possible in theory that it could return at some point in early 2025. Of course, a lot of it will just come down to Jason’s schedule (he is, after all, a movie star) alongside whatever the programming needs for Max are at any given time. They may want to wait to properly position this into a place that feels right for them.

At the moment, our feeling is that we could hear something more on a season 2 close to the end of the year; fingers crossed that this pans out to be true.

