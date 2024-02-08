Fire Country season 2: When Calls the Heart star to appear

Want to have another reason to be excited about the upcoming Fire Country season 2 premiere over on CBS? Let’s just say we have it now.

According to a new report from TVLine, When Calls the Heart actress and Supergirl alum Andrea Brooks is going to be appearing in the upcoming season 2 premiere. There is not a lot officially said at the moment regarding her role, but our feeling at present is that she’ll be tied in some way to a main story-of-the-week plot. After all, her role on the Hallmark Channel series may make it hard for her to have a hugely significant role that lasts seasons, though we can say that schedule-wise, it works out for her to do this show right now since she will have plenty of time to come back to Hope Valley in the summer, which is when a potential season 12 could start shooting.

(For those unaware, When Calls the Heart has already filmed the entirety of its 11th season, which is premiering in April.)

For those wanting more Fire Country scoop beyond Brooks’ casting, the aforementioned site notes that the closing minutes of the season 2 premiere are going to lead to a lot of big reactions from viewers. Does that mean a huge twist? Maybe. If nothing else, we take it to mean that we’re going to be seeing some sort of game-changer that could make the rest of the season feel different. As of right now, we’re all about that.

Remember that the premiere of the firefighter drama is right around the corner — it will be arriving a week from Friday! With that, we anticipate a few more bits of news coming out in the near future.

