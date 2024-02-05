Chicago PD season 11 spoilers: Is a new Big Bad coming?

We know that there is a ton of great stuff ahead on Chicago PD season 11, so what will one of the top stories be? Well, consider the presence of a new Big Bad fairly high on the list. We know that there have been a number of standalone adversaries over time, but this one in particular could stand out. We certainly know, if nothing else, that they are capable of unleashing a ton of rage upon anyone who stands in their way.

In speaking on this subject further to TV Insider recently, here is some of what Marina Squerciati had to say:

“We’re only on Episode 7—there’s only 13—but I think we’re turning to the big bad of the season … I think there’s going to be a serial killer, and we’re going to see a bit of the old Voight rage come back. So that’s really going to take control right now.

“We just started it, so I don’t really have much to say. I’m excited. We start out with a story that it’s not a clear-cut win. And I love when that happens. I love when it’s not like, we did our job, we won, but it’s messy, it’s dirty. And I think sometimes people really like that part of the show, that was more like a couple seasons ago, so I think we’re kind of coming back to that messier, dirty part.”

If this is a Big Bad, that is indicative of the fact that we are probably going to be seeing several episodes for this singular character and honestly, doesn’t that make the most sense? We at least tend to think so! We also believe that when you’ve got a show that has been going on for the better part of several years, you want to do whatever you can in order to ensure that you can bring different elements to the table. We do like it when this show is a little more serialized, though some could depend on the exact Big Bad we end up seeing.

