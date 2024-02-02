Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2, February 2

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, and have we finally made it to the season 2 premiere? It has been a long wait — there is absolutely no question about that! We’d love nothing more than to see the series come back sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, that does not mean that we have made it 100% there just yet. The Max Thieriot series remains on break tonight, even if it is clear that we are nearing the conclusion of it. The plan instead is for this show to be returning on Friday, February 16 with a story that has some huge challenges. There is a massive time jump of about six months between seasons, so you do have to paint a picture for a story that looks and feels rather different. Beyond just that, you have to keep the fires front and center still, given that they are a huge component to the story.

Want to get a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full Fire Country season 2 premiere synopsis below:

“Something’s Coming” – Bode is back in prison where he receives some shocking news. Meanwhile, the station 42 crew responds to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to its core, on the second season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of this premiere, we do think that we’ll at least have a slightly better sense of how the table is set for some of what’s coming, whether it be with relationships in Bode’s life or possible new arrivals to Edgewater. There is also a proposed spin-off that could be featured later on this season, but it is a little too early to see a lot of info on that.

Related – Who could be playing a big role on the spin-off?

What are you most excited to see as we prepare for Fire Country season 2 on CBS?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are so many other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







