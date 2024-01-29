True Detective: Night Country episode 3: Lund’s ominous message

There are a lot of different ways to view the end of True Detective: Night Country episode 3, especially when it comes to Lund. Did he actually wake up and then give that ominous message to Navarro.

Before getting too far into that here, let’s set the table for the second. Lund was one of the scientists who was frozen out on the ice, but he actually survived long enough to be put into a coma. Danvers and Navarro visited him at the end of the episode, long enough for him to “wake up” and deliver this quote to the latter: “Hello, Evangeline. Your mother says hello, she’s waiting for you.”

So did this actually happen? It feels unlikely, mostly due to the fact that the scientist mentioned her name — also, how would he know about the mystery surrounding her mother? This all seems to tie more into the idea that Navarro may be seeing or hearing things, almost as though her subconscious and conscious are blending together. Remember what happened to her out on the ice, and she may not even be the only person having visions out there!

What we do tend to think above all else is that something really strange and almost otherworldly happened to these scientists, who seemed to be working on something that could alter the course of humanity’s future. Is it what it seemed? The only person who may have the answers right now is Raymond Clark and for now, he is missing in action. Given that Ennis is just an isolated and sprawling place, we don’t exactly think that he is going to be an altogether easy person to find.

For now, we just have to wonder if any other pseudo-supernatural events are going to be coming…

What did you think about the ending to True Detective: Night Country episode 3?

