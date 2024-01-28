Saturday Night Live cold open: AFC Championship Game spoof

Given the events of the past several days, we’ve certainly felt as though there was potential for all sorts of Saturday Night Live cold opens. Given that last week’s was a little ho-hum and one of the weaker parts of the episode, we absolutely wanted something more here.

So, what did we actually get? Well, for starters, a relatively inspired spoof of the AFC Championship Game. This is certainly not something we expected to see going into the broadcast, and it was odd … to put it lightly.

At first, we’d say that this sketch made no sense, given that it didn’t go the predictable route of telling a bunch of Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce jokes. (There was one, but still.) What the majority of the sketch was actually about what the CBS broadcast team is going to do once the football season is actually over. Some of the jokes were pretty spot on, though the audience didn’t know what exactly to do here. There was a really good self-referential joke in here about how nobody cares about live TV other than football; meanwhile, Jim Nantz and Tony Romo lamented the loss of Blue Bloods, one of the few constants in their lives. (They also made a comment about how nobody even knows what So Help Me Todd even is.)

The biggest swing and a miss came near the end of the sketch, largely because the entire performance of “See You Again” was marred by bad timing that made it feel cluttered and weird. This felt like a sketch that probably killed in rehearsal and on paper, was incredibly funny and based off a great idea. The execution didn’t fully work here and yet, we’re not mad that the show went for it.

