Fire Country season 2: New look at Max Thieriot, cast

The Fire Country season 2 premiere is coming to CBS on Friday, February 16, and there is a lot of fantastic content around the corner.

So, what can you expect to see throughout the first hour? Well, Bode will be behind bars at that point for six months in his “new normal,” following the sacrifice that he made in order to ensure that Freddie got out. This was a powerful decision that he made, and one that also produces a trickle-down effect. Characters on the outside may have moved forward with their lives; we don’t necessarily think that they have forgotten about him, but things do change over time. That is an inevitability that comes along with life much of the time.

There is a chance that you have seen some variations of the photo above before but now, we have the new, horizontal version of it that gives you a few clues as to what the early part of the season is going to look like — starting with the fact that Bode isn’t wearing firefighting gear for a reason. Do we think that Max Thieriot’s character will be out there again at some point? Honestly, we’d be shocked if he goes the full season without putting on the gear again. Yet, there has to be consequences to what we saw during the first season since otherwise, what is the point of all this?

Meanwhile, everyone else is wearing the gear, which makes us feel all the more confident that they will be the driving force of the show’s more-procedural elements for at least the near future. So much of this show is about watching the crews take out fires week after week, and that is not going to change. The success of the first season should give everyone even more confidence to keep things going!

Related – Do you want to get more news on the potential Fire Country spin-off?

What are you the most excited to see moving into Fire Country season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! After doing that, remember to also come back to ensure you do not miss anything else.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







