Criminal Record season 1 episode 4: Who is Carla?

Tonight, Criminal Record season 1 episode 4 managed to bring us another step closer to the truth about Adelaide Burrows. However, is this a case of one step forward and then, from there, several steps back? It all depends on how you look at some of the obstacles that were presented.

Here is the good news: Thanks to a tip, Sonya and June were able to seemingly uncover that a woman named Carla was actually the emergency Hayes Lane caller. However, she wants nothing to do with them, and she certainly does not want to help. She seems more inclined to just disappear entirely. Why? Some of it has to do with a lack of faith in institutions like the police.

Now that Carla has been seemingly named, this is one step in the direct direction … but unfortunately, a number of complications remain. Convincing her to talk is one. Meanwhile, Daniel is out to ensure that June stops what she is doing at all costs, especially after uncovering that one of his old cop buddies has been up to.

For the time being…

We know that, in general, one of the biggest struggles to stop Daniel is going to be his continued efforts to prove that he is a good-guy cop. Just think about it this way — we are talking here about someone who did everything that he could in order to solve the case of Isaac’s shooting, but not necessarily for good reasons. He may have been trying to assuage his own false-confession guilt. Beyond just that, he also may have wanted to score another win to keep reputation in his favor.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

