Criminal Record season 1 episode 4 run time: Where it stands

In just a couple of days you’re going to have a chance to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 4 arrive on Apple TV+. What more can we say now?

Well, we tend to think that as this season goes along, we are going to see things become more and more complex. For this particular story, some of that is going to be reflected within the run time.

As some of you may know already, “Protected” is the title for the next episode and the synopsis gives you at least a small sense as to what lies ahead:

Pressure mounts on June from all sides as she makes a breakthrough in Errol’s case.

What is also worth noting is that at 53 episodes, this is actually going to be the longest one that we have a chance to see all season. Mind you, it’s not by the largest margin in the world, but we do tend to think that this is one that will be jam-packed with a lot of information.

Why is the pressure on June to such an extent?

The easiest answer that we can give right now is that Daniel is watching her every move and at some point, he’s going to get another massive leg-up on her. We tend to think he’s probably aware of what she was really doing at Whitecross, and he just has to figure out how to stop her from digging any deeper into Errol’s case. She thinks that she has a potential leg up at this point with what she learned about Patrick, but the problem remains that Daniel has an incredibly long head start on her. After all, he was involved! Clearly, he has also been paranoid about every little thing for quite some time.

