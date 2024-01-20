Criminal Record season 1 episode 4: More on June, Sonya

In just a handful of days you are going to have a chance to see Criminal Record season 1 episode 4 — what do we know about what’s ahead?

Well, let’s go ahead and make some of it pretty clear: For June Lenker, she has to do whatever she can in order to get answers on Adelaide Burrows’ death. That includes taking advantage of whatever resource that she can, including someone in Sonya who knows the case better than anyone. After all, she has been working to help Errol Mathis for years.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more CRIMINAL RECORD videos!

If you head over to the link here, you can see some photographic proof that during this episode in particular, you are going to see these women collaborating and working together. For the sake of getting answers, this is without question a pretty smart thing for Lenker to do. However, it is also an enormous risk when you think about some of what could happen if it’s found out what she is doing — and who he is talking to.

What was made clear throughout episode 3 was rather clear: Daniel Hegarty is watching June closely. He knows that she was at the prison, and it remains to be seen whether or not he buys the explanation as to why she was there. If nothing else, we totally think that the character is going to do some digging of his own in an effort to try to get some answers. That means potentially having June followed! If he learns more about what June is doing with Sonya, he may try to label her as biased. Or, he could pull strings to have her removed from the force.

We do think that Lenker is doing good work here, but she has to look over his shoulder at just about every turn. Things could be going in a really terrible direction for her, and soon, depending on the events of the next couple of episodes. We know that we’re not at the halfway point of the season yet, and that leaves a lot of room open for some devastating twists.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Criminal Record now, including what else is ahead

What do you think is coming up on Criminal Record season 1 episode 4?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some further updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







