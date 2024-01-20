The Way Home season 2 spoilers: Answers on Jacob ahead?

For those who are unaware, The Way Home season 2 premiere is set to arrive in just over 24 hours. Are you ready for what’s ahead? Be prepared here for a journey through time, one that is going to give us emotional moments aplenty and great performances from most of the cast.

While there are so many interesting questions we have to wonder at this point, the top one is rather simple: What happened to Jacob? Kat has been willing to go back into the past in order to figure this out and while we are hopeful for more information, nothing makes us confident that we’re going to be learning more in the immediate future. Let’s just hope that you are the patient type here!

Speaking to Hollywood Life, Sadie Laflamme-Snow (who plays Alice) may at least help to give some confidence that there are a few answers that could be coming your way before too long:

“I think similar to season 1, you really follow the characters as they seek those answers and hopefully get them as well … I don’t want to spoil too much, but we don’t leave people on that kind of crazy cliffhanger for no reason. We’re going after those answers, too. Without spoiling too much, I think people are going to get some answers that they’re looking for and also just get so many more questions. The more you unravel these things, the more questions come up.”

The “so many more questions” part of this should not come as all that much of a surprise, all things considered. Just remember for a moment here that season 2 is almost certainly not going to be the end of the road. Why would it be? This is one of those shows that based on the premise alone, has unlimited potential. A lot of this will be dependent on the ratings, but we do tend to be pretty darn confident that the series is going to deliver for Hallmark. Other than When Calls the Heart, this is easiest the busiest original series that they have!

With all of this in mind, let’s just cross our fingers that the new episodes are going to live up to some of the hype.

