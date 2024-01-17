Criminal Record season 1 episode 3: A Daniel, Patrick twist

The deeper we get into Criminal Record season 1 over on Apple TV+, the more complicated things become for June Lenker.

Entering the episode, what we knew was that Cush Jumbo’s character was desperate to uncover more information about the Hayes Lane caller. This was a woman who had key information about the murder of Adelaide Burrows and, in turn, the conviction of Errol Mathis.

Within this episode, Lenker met with Mathis for the first time being bars, and realized just how rough shape he was truly in. He claimed that he was heavily medicated when he made his confession, and he is clearly still uncertain about what truly happened when it came to the woman he loved. While Lenker learned in the episode that he had some history with the law, there was none when it came to such violent and horrific acts.

So where does the truth lie? That still remains a pretty hard thing to figure out, given that there are not exactly a lot of valuable places that Lenker can go for more information. Yet, can she at least get some more information about a cover-up? A lot of a sudden, it does appear as though a certain kernel of information could be found via Patrick, who was spared of some legal trouble presumably because of Daniel in the past. Is there a chance that he did this out of guilt for what happened to Errol?

If there is one thing that we know at this point, it’s that Daniel is trying to keep a case buried — what better way to do that than by trying to claim you are “helping” after the fact. Peter Capaldi’s character is being careful; also, he seems to be working to ensure that June “owes” him in some sort of demented manner.

What did you think about the events of Criminal Record season 1 episode 3 at Apple TV+?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

