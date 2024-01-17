Fargo season 5 finale: The Ole Munch ending, explained

Tonight’s Fargo season 5 finale was certainly surprising, but not in a way that we would have predicted in advance.

After all, consider what we saw at the end of the hour with Ole Munch. We did not expect him to be the main catalyst of the end of the story, but that’s what happened. Roy Tillman was put behind bars within the first half of the episode and after that, things shifted firmly over to the 500-year old Sin Eater. A good stretch of time after Roy’s arrest he turned up at Dot’s house, ready to have a debt be repaid.

What was the point of this story? Let’s just say that it was a little bit more complicated than it first appeared. We know that Munch tends to see things in black and white, and his existence really seemed based around the idea of change. Repaying debts was something that was essential to this character’s DNA, but Dot showed him that there was another way. Things did not have to be as “eye for an eye,” and Juno Temple’s character reminded him of love and forgiveness — all thanks to a biscuit made with love.

Think about it like this — Roy was incapable of change. He doubled and tripled down on his awful philosophies. For perhaps 500 years, Munch was stuck on the same path that he was taught; it wasn’t until now someone showed him compassion, and that there was another way to be. That was the reason why he needed to be somewhat supernatural in premise; it further amplified the message. We never expected that this character would help give us one of the happiest endings in the history of the franchise and yet, here we now are.

