Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 21, January 15

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We’re absolutely at the point now where a lot of people have to be eager to get the show back. It has been off the air since May, and as a result of that, we find ourselves more desperate than ever to get the series back — and as soon as humanly possible.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share some of the bad news right now: There is no new episode tonight. We are in a position now where we are stuck waiting until Monday, February 12 to see the series back. The first episode back is going to be a big one, as this is going to be when we have a chance to officially learn what’s ahead on the other side of that big Torres cliffhanger. Is Wilmer Valderrama’s character actually going to be okay, and remain a part of the team? We are about to find out.

Just in case you have not seen it yet for whatever reason, the synopsis below serves as a good way to set the stage for what’s next:

“Algún Día” – The NCIS team must help Torres when he puts his future at stake by confronting the man who tormented his family when he was a child, on the 21st season premiere of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our hope is obviously that we get a good bit of a resolution on this sooner rather than later — why make us wait? What would the motivation be for that? We do think that we need to resolve this chapter to give us a far better sense of what’s on the other side.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

