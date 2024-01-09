Fire Country season 2 promo: Is Bode in more danger?

Are you ready for Friday, February 16 to be here? We understand, as that is when Fire Country season 2 is set to premiere. This could be a season of change in so many ways, and that is especially the case when it comes to Max Thieriot and his character of Bode. Just think about how the first season wrapped up!

Well, CBS has unveiled a first look promo (watch here) that does give you a reasonably good sense at what could be coming, and it of course starts with the fact that Bode is back behind bars and not in a good situation. Do we think that some people in his life are going to try and help him? Potentially yes, but that does not mean that they will be able to. We tend to imagine already that there is a pretty emotional batch of episodes ahead, and then also an opportunity to see some other challenges. Getting Bode out of this situation could at least encompass the start of this season.

Based on the preview, though, it does appear as though there is a different sort of danger the character could be in, so go ahead and prepare for that, aswell.

As for what other sort of drama is coming, let’s just say that the promo gives you a sense of another romantic subplot — are we still rooting for Bode and Gabriela? Sure, but there are no guarantees. Also, of course there are some more fires. This has been a huge component of this show from the very start, and we don’t think that is going to change anytime soon.

Obviously, this is just a small look at what’s coming up here — even more specifics will be coming in due time.

