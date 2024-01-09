Echo season 1: Producer on Disney+ release strategy

As we prepare to see the Echo season 1 premiere on Disney+ tomorrow night, there are a handful of things worth discussing. Where do we start? That answer is rather complicated, but we tend to think the release schedule for the show is somewhat interesting.

While most Disney+ series so far from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been individual, this time around we are getting a chance to see the whole thing at once. This is certainly an interesting chance, and absolutely we are curious about the reasoning. The same goes for calling this show a Marvel Spotlight product, meaning that you don’t need to know the entirety of the MCU in order to understand it. (Of course, we’re not sure a lot of viewers really know this.)

Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, producer Richie Palmer had the following to say about the goals for the show, and also the decision to release everything at once:

“It allows us an opportunity to kind of go ideas first. Find characters from the comics, whether they’re established characters like Daredevil or new characters like Maya, and kind of get to jut tell awesome stories that are totally different from one another.

“So getting to tell a gritty grounded violent story for Maya in the next couple of years, we’ll see some completely different with another new character from the comics. And that to me is the most fun part of the future of Marvel, especially on the television side. But that’s the opportunities that are being award to us right now, that we get to do all those different things. And like What If…?, like you mentioned, can be released over nine nights over the holidays and this awesome multiverse animated series that is so kick-a– and big. And then we get to tell a grounded gritty story in one night with Maya Lopez. Getting to do those different things is the best part of the future.”

Do we want to be excited for Echo? Sure, mostly because you’ve got a promising lead here and some actors who are already familiar to fans because of Daredevil. However, the real lack of buzz and/or reviews do leave us somewhat uncertain as to what the future will hold.

