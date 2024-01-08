Deal Or No Deal Island season 1 features Survivor’s Boston Rob

Here is something that we did not anticipate: Deal Or No Deal Island season 1 is going to feature none other than Boston Rob Mariano! Who saw that coming?

Out of all the various reality shows that are out there, we honestly thought he’d be more likely to surface on Peacock’s The Traitors, a show that we already know to be good. Here, everything is a little bit more uncertain. The NBC show seems to be based in part on the classic game show hosted by Howie Mandel, but things are a little bit different here, as well. True Blood alum Joe Manganiello is the host, and everyone is now out on the Banker’s “private island,” where they are looking to find the ultimate opponent in the classic game of chance and strategy.

Based on the trailer (watch here), it looks as though we are going to see a lot of different competitions that are somewhat physical in nature. What we imagine here is that through a lot of them, we will have a chance to see the contestants struggle and endure a lot of roadblocks. Rob is going to be a target due to his extensive reality TV history (which includes several seasons of Survivor and The Amazing Race), but there’s also another interesting connection to the past — one of the contestants is Claudia Jordan, who was previously a model on the original show. (She’s arguably the second-most-famous former model, with the most notable one being Meghan Markle.)

The formal premiere of Deal or No Deal Island is coming on Monday, February 26. If this show can capture even just a tiny sliver of what a lot of other reality competitions have, we tend to think that NBC is going to be satisfied. We’re just not sure, at least for now, that this is going to be something that they pull off or not.

