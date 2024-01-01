Game of Thrones spin-offs: George R. R. Martin on animated ideas

As we kick off the new year, why not take a moment here to address the state of the Game of Thrones franchise? There is, after all, a lot of good stuff coming! We are going to have a chance to see season 2 of House of the Dragon later this year, and production will begin in the months ahead on The Hedge Knight: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Now that we have said all of this, why not take a moment to address some other projects in the works — in particular, some animated ones?

In a post on his new Not a Blog, George R.R. Martin made it clear (while also discussing his appreciation for Blue Eye Samurai) some of what he and HBO are working on:

As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of A SONG OF ICE & FIRE. None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them. When this last round of development started a few years back, we had four ideas for animated shows, with some great talents attached. Writers rooms and summits, outline and scripts followed in due course… but, alas, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved.

…Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, however…and meanwhile, we have moved NINE VOYAGES, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live action to animation. A move I support fully. Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live action version prohibitively expensive, what with half the show taking place at sea, and the necessity of creating a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys to the Basilisk Isles to Volantis to Qarth to… well, on and on and on. There’s a whole world out there. And we have a lot better chance of showing it all with animation. So we now have three animated projects underway.

We should note that there are other projects still in development on the live-action front, with the most notable one being the Jon Snow sequel series based on an idea from Kit Harington. HBO has only vaguely confirmed its existence, and we think that they are being intentionally quiet on it just in case it never ends up getting ordered to series. (In other words, they don’t want to build up expectations yet.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

