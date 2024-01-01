Joey Bada$$ talks leaving Power Book III: Raising Kanan

On this past episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3, we saw the apparent death of Joey Bada$$’s character of Unique. While we would love to sit here and say that the character has a chance of surviving, it doesn’t look that way — not only did Ronnie strike him repeatedly, he then drove him away and disposed of the body. Unique was an iconic, fantastic character within this universe, but he’s also reached the end of his story. This is the thing with these shows in particular: There are a lot of deaths.

Obviously, it would have been great to see Unique continue to navigate this world, but his death sets up a pretty powerful story moving forward. Raq obviously cared about him, so how does she handle this news when it eventually comes out? Where does Ronnie go from here? We do think this could take a little while to materialize, but it is fair to note that some people are probably going to recognize that Unique is suddenly MIA.

Want to hear a little bit more from Joey himself about the role? In a post on Instagram yesterday, he shared a clip of his character while also sharing the caption of “Unique Forever … Much love to my [Raising Kanan] family. It was an honor and pleasure.”

As we’ve noted in the past, all evidence suggests that killing off Unique at this point was a creative decision, something that often happens with shows like this. (We know that sometimes this can be necessitated by an actor wanting to move on, but we don’t see any evidence of that here.) The best thing that we can hope for now is that Unique’s death does have meaning for a lot of people in this world.

(Is there still that 1% of us crossing our fingers that he is somehow still alive? Sure, but we know better than to bank on that entirely.)

Related – Be sure to get some other updates related to the next Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Are you going to miss Unique on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







