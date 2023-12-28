Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2: Could renewal happen?

As we start to get closer to the Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 finale at Apple TV+, why not think about a season 2?

Well, the first thing that we should really get into here is quite simple: The series is obviously one that the streaming service has invested quite a lot into over time. The Monster-verse is as big of a franchise machine as you are going to see, and this show itself has a rather great cast that allows the producers to explore eras and stories in some really exciting ways.

While it may be true at present that there is no season 2 officially, there is nothing that dictates that Monarch has to be a limited series. There is absolutely a chance that we’re going to be getting more of it down the road, and it mostly comes down to that relationship between the total viewership and the budget.

Of course, we should also note at the moment that we’re probably not going to get the full picture of this show’s performance for at least a month or two after the finale. There are going to be a lot of people out there who may discover the series a little bit late, or are just waiting to binge-watch it when all of the episodes are online. We also do think that some future monster-verse films could help the success of this show, but we don’t anticipate Apple TV+ waiting that long.

In some shape or form, we do tend to think that Legacy of Monsters is going to continue to tell some more interesting stories beyond this season. There’s certainly a chance that we get some sort of cliffhanger at the end of the finale, and don’t you think that this could only boost the renewal effort in some way? We tend to think so!

