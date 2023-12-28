Fargo season 5 episode 8: Juno Temple teases Dot, Roy

As we prepare ourselves to see Fargo season 5 episode 8 on FX next week, there are a few things that are clear. What’s a big one? Well, it’s the horrifying fact that Dot Lyon has been found by Roy Tillman in the hospital. Is there any escape for her?

If there is one thing that we’ve learned 100% about Juno Temple’s character from the beginning of this show, it is that she can be rather elusive. Of course, in a lot of circumstances, getting out of these situations is easier said than done.

So why is Roy even acting like this towards Dot at this point, especially since he is already with someone else? Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Temple herself does a good job explaining it:

“I can’t use the word love with him, because I don’t know if that’s even possible, but it’s like, ‘If I can’t have her, then nobody can.’ But at the same time, he can’t end it with her because she is also a match for him, whether it comes to being a fighter, a wife, a cook, a mother. All these things he would expect her to be, she’s kind of the best that he could imagine.”

Temple also notes that it is likely “infuriating” to Roy that he and Dot never had a child together, but that does continue to make us wonder if there’s a chance that Dot’s daughter is really is. The timeline would make a certain element of sense here, but nothing on that subject has been confirmed and may never be. What matters at present is just that Dot needs to find a way to escape once more…

