Criminal Record season 1 schedule: What to expect on Apple TV+

For those who have not heard as of yet, the new crime thriller Criminal Record is set to arrive on Apple TV+ come Wednesday, January 10. This is a series starring Doctor Who alum Peter Capaldi as well as The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo, and the idea here is to document a story about the past, potential corruption, and a whole lot more through the lens of two detectives.

On paper, we would argue that the show has some things in common with True Detective — which is fairly ironic, given that the two series are both premiering within days of each other.

So how is this story going to play out? Well, for those curious, Criminal Record is set to have a schedule that is relatively similar to many other Apple TV+ hits that we’ve seen as of late. The two episodes of the series will be available on premiere date, whereas the rest will roll out weekly every Wednesday. There are eight episodes that are airing here as a whole, and the finale is set for Wednesday, February 21.

Is this going to be one season and that’s it?

Let’s just take a wait-and-see approach in regards to that. This is a British series and many of them are designed to have a beginning, middle, and end. There could still be some room left over after the fact to tell something more, but we will have to wait and see on that.

If you do want to get a better sense in video form as to what lies ahead, our suggestion would be to visit this link and take a look at the trailer.

