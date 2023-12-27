Fargo season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Can Dot escape again?

As we do prepare for Fargo season 5 episode 8 on FX next week, it feels clear that things are worse than ever for Dot Lyon. We know that she was just on a journey to try to find some sort of way to stop Roy Tillman once and for all; however, episode 7 concluded with her waking up in the hospital and realizing that he was there! Things are more frightening and intense for Juno Temple’s character than they have been all season.

So is there any hope for her at this point? It makes sense to be worried but, at the same time, Roy can’t watch over her forever — and we don’t think he would risk trying to kill her in a hospital, where he could be easily found out. Remember, he does have a position of power that he is probably desperate to keep.

For those who have not heard as of yet, the title for Fargo season 5 episode 8 is “Blanket.” Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what’s ahead:

Roy’s campaign continues; Indira takes a stand; Witt tries to help.

Just from reading this alone, it does feel like Witt may be the person best equipped to try and rescue her from a law-enforcement side, mostly because Indira may be dealing with her terrible husband. Wayne would love to play a part, but what will he be able to do? Lorraine could also have an important part to play here, at least in that we know already how much she may be out to destroy his campaign for good. She may not have approved of Dot for most of her marriage to Wayne, but we think seeing those graphic photos was a turning point for her. She now realizes how terrible a person Roy is, and we’ve known for a while that she is capable of love — she has it for her son.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

