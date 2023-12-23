Magnum PI season 5 episode 20 (finale): Miggy’s ‘major’ step

With the Magnum PI season 5 finale coming a week from Wednesday on NBC as a part of two-hour event, we’ve been eager to get more details as soon as humanly possible. With that, we are happy to share something more now!

If you did not know already, the title for this episode is “The Big Squeeze” and there are a couple of things we’ve reported here already. For starters, this installment will feature the return of Patrick Fabian as Sam Bedrosian, the adversary we saw earlier this season. Meanwhile, Mahina will also be in this episode, potentially cementing even more of a happy future for her and TC.

Magnum PI live streams every Monday where we share all the Magnum updates and answer your questions! Join HERE!

So what about Magnum and Higgins? We know that Miggy is the central duo at the heart of this show, and there have been teases for a while that something big is coming. That could be a proposal; or, it is possible that some other sort of big surprise may be in store. What we can at least give you here is the Magnum PI season 5 episode 20 synopsis (per SpoilerTV) with a few more details:

Magnum and Higgins take a major step forward in their relationship. At the same time, the past comes back to haunt them when a previous suspect becomes their client. TC aims to scale up Island Hoppers. Rick gets a new business partner.

If you have not heard…

The plan from the Magnum PI writers was not to deliver some jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the end of the finale, just in case this was the final season. There may be some threads that could continue on in a possible revival, but you should also feel a sense of closure with some of these characters you’ve come to love so dearly.

Related – See more news on Patrick Fabian’s big Magnum PI return

What intrigues you the most about the Magnum PI season 5 finale, based on more of what we know right now?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







